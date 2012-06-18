June 17 A list of U.S. Open champions following the one-shot victory by American Webb Simpson in the 112th edition at Olympic Club in San Francisco, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): 2012 Webb Simpson 2011 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2010 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 2009 Lucas Glover 2008 Tiger Woods 2007 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 2006 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 2005 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 2004 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 2003 Jim Furyk 2002 Woods 2001 Goosen 2000 Woods 1999 Payne Stewart 1998 Lee Janzen 1997 Ernie Els (South Africa) 1996 Steve Jones 1995 Corey Pavin 1994 Els 1993 Janzen 1992 Tom Kite 1991 Stewart 1990 Hale Irwin 1989 Curtis Strange 1988 Strange 1987 Scott Simpson 1986 Ray Floyd 1985 Andy North 1984 Fuzzy Zoeller 1983 Larry Nelson 1982 Tom Watson 1981 David Graham (Australia) 1980 Jack Nicklaus 1979 Irwin 1978 North 1977 Hubert Green 1976 Jerry Pate 1975 Lou Graham 1974 Irwin 1973 Johnny Miller 1972 Nicklaus 1971 Lee Trevino 1970 Tony Jacklin (Britain) 1969 Orville Moody 1968 Trevino 1967 Nicklaus 1966 Billy Casper 1965 Gary Player (South Africa) 1964 Ken Venturi 1963 Julius Boros 1962 Nicklaus 1961 Gene Littler 1960 Arnold Palmer 1959 Casper 1958 Tommy Bolt 1957 Dick Mayer 1956 Cary Middlecoff 1955 Jack Fleck 1954 Ed Furgol 1953 Ben Hogan 1952 Boros 1951 Hogan 1950 Hogan 1949 Middlecoff 1948 Hogan 1947 Lew Worsham 1946 Lloyd Mangrum 1945 No tournament 1944 No tournament 1943 No tournament 1942 No tournament 1941 Craig Wood 1940 Lawson Little 1939 Byron Nelson 1938 Ralph Guldahl 1937 Guldahl 1936 Tony Manero 1935 Sam Parks, jnr 1934 Olin Dutra 1933 Johnny Goodman 1932 Gene Sarazen 1931 Billy Burke 1930 Bobby Jones 1929 Jones 1928 Johnny Farrell 1927 Tommy Armour 1926 Jones 1925 Willie MacFarlane 1924 Cyril Walker 1923 Jones 1922 Sarazen 1921 Jim Barnes 1920 Ted Ray (Britain) 1919 Walter Hagen 1918 No tournament 1917 No tournament 1916 Chick Evans 1915 Jerome Travers 1914 Hagen 1913 Francis Ouimet 1912 John McDermott 1911 McDermott 1910 Alex Smith 1909 George Sargent 1908 Fred McLeod 1907 Alex Ross 1906 Alex Smith 1905 Willie Anderson (Britain) 1904 Anderson 1903 Anderson 1902 Laurie Auchterlonie (Britain) 1901 Anderson 1900 Harry Vardon (Britain) 1899 Willie Smith 1898 Fred Herd 1897 Joe Lloyd 1896 James Foulis 1895 Horace Rawlins (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes. Editing by Patrick Johnston)