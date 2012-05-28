LONDON May 28 British Open champion Darren
Clarke has pulled out of next month's U.S. Open at the Olympic
Club in San Francisco because of a troublesome groin injury.
"I am extremely disappointed that I will be unable to play
in the U.S. Open," the 43-year-old Northern Irishman said in a
statement released by his management team on Monday.
"But I have to make sure I am 100 percent ready for the
British Open at Royal Lytham in July and to do that I've been
advised not to play for a month."
Clarke has also had to pull out of the June 6-9 Nordea
Masters in Stockholm.
He was first troubled by his groin during last month's
Houston Open and it was again a problem in the PGA Championship
at Wentworth.
Clarke missed the halfway cut on Friday at the European
Tour's flagship event.
"I haven't been able to get through the ball properly and I
don't want to take any chances," he added.
The U.S. Open starts on June 14.
