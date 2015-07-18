ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 18 Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter and Tiger Woods were among the victims of the halfway cut after the second round of the 144th British Open on Saturday.

Twice U.S. Masters champion Watson ballooned to a four-over-par 76 for a three-over tally of 147, missing out by three strokes.

Woods (75) was back on 151 while Europe's Ryder Cup talisman Poulter returned a 74 for 147.

"I've won here a couple of times in 2000 and 2005," Woods told reporters at St Andrews. "I wasn't all that great in 2010 (tied 23rd) and obviously a little bit worse in 2015.

"Next time it comes around hopefully I play a little bit better than I did the last two times."

Fellow Americans Brandt Snedeker and Keegan Bradley also bowed out, as did Frenchman Victor Dubuisson, Scot Stephen Gallacher, Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain and Dane Thomas Bjorn who was among the early pacesetters on Thursday morning. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Mitch Phillips)