HOYLAKE, England, July 18 Lee Westwood, who led by two strokes going into the final round of last year's British Open, was one of several high-profile victims of the halfway cut in golf's oldest major on Friday.

The second-round guillotine fell at two-over-par and former world number one Westwood missed out by a stroke, having carded a 76 for 147.

Former champions Padraig Harrington, Justin Leonard, Ernie Els and Paul Lawrie also failed to qualify for the weekend.

U.S. Masters winner Bubba Watson, 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter and Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez also missed the cut. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis)