By Ed Osmond
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20
champion Darren Clarke and former world number two Phil
Mickelson were among a host of high-profile players to miss the
British Open cut made at three over par on Friday.
Clarke shot a respectable one-over 71 to finish on
seven-over 147 while Mickelson, a four-times major champion,
slumped to a dismal 78 for 151 to continue his poor record in
the tournament.
Six former Open champions from the United States failed to
make the weekend -- Tom Lehman, Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton,
Ben Curtis, Stewart Cink and David Duval who won the last one
held at Lytham in 2001.
They were joined on the way home by former world number one
Martin Kaymer, double major winner Angel Cabrera, 1985 Open
champion Sandy Lyle and United States Ryder Cup captain Davis
Love III.
Former major champions Yang Yong-eun of South Korea, South
Africans Charl Schwartzel and Trevor Immelman and American Lucas
Glover also missed out.
World number three Lee Westwood flirted with danger before
scraping through on three-over 143 with a level-par round of 70
to keep alive his faint hopes of a first major title.
Second-ranked Rory McIlroy and twice Open champion Padraig
Harrington made it through on 142.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)