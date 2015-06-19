* Day felt dizzy, manager says

* He concerned about vertigo earlier

* Australian receives IV greenside

* Woods worries after seeing collapse (Adds statement, Woods quotes)

By Steve Keating

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington, June 19 Australian golfer Jason Day sent a scare through the U.S. Open when he collapsed on his final hole of the second round, before getting to his feet, completing his round and collapsing again on Friday.

One of the hot favourites to win the year's second major, Day dropped to the turf in front of a packed grandstand and laid on his back, covering his face as his caddie came to his aid.

"Jason is being treated on site at Chambers Bay, after feeling dizzy near the end of his round," said Day's manager Bud Martin in as statement.

"Jason wants to express his appreciation for all the good wishes from so many fans and friends."

There was no immediate word whether the world's 10th ranked golfer would be able to compete in Saturday's third round.

But Day's playing partner and Masters champion Jordan Spieth said, "He (Day) was fine, he didn't say much (in the scorer's hut).

"He just signed his card and we told him to get some rest and water and whatnot."

Day's wife Ellie told reporters on the edge of the par three ninth green that her husband had felt dehydrated and suffered a dizzy spell as he approached the putting surface.

Day had been concerned with his occasional problems with vertigo while heading into this week's tournament.

He had suffered from dizziness during the final round of the Zurich Classic in New Orleans in late April and withdrew from last month's AT&T Byron Nelson after not being able to complete the pro-am competition due to further dizziness.

Despite the frightening finish, he remained very much in contention for a first major sitting three back of clubhouse leader Spieth

Spieth earlier had told host broadcaster Fox television, "I turned around and he was laying down there. All I heard was that it was dizziness.

"I think coming into the week he was a little under the weather. For him to go finish the round, he could barely walk when he got up, so it was pretty strong of him."

It first appeared the world's 10th ranked golfer had turned his ankle on the treacherous Chambers Bay links-style layout before it was confirmed he had suffered a dizzy spell.

Day was helped to his feet by medics and after a discussion with officials, completed the ninth hole, his last of the day, carding a bogey for an even par 70, before dropping to his knees again as medics came onto the green.

The 27-year-old, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was immediately hooked up to IV drip and helped to a waiting van after signing his scorecard.

"I know he was laying down there and I know he didn't play in Dallas this year because of vertigo," offered a concerned Tiger Woods, who was playing in the group behind Day. "I played with him at Memorial and we talked about it in depth, and did a blood panel and all that stuff.

"I hope he's okay. I'll call him as soon as I'm done here and see if he's all right.

"He's one of my really close friends. I'd like to get out of here and see if he's okay." (Additional reporting by Mark Lamport Stokes, Editing by Gene Cherry)