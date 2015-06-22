UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington, June 21 There would be no fairytale U.S. Open finish for Jason Day on Sunday, as the gritty Australian missed out on a first major but won a host of admirers for battling on after collapsing on the course.

Just completing 72 holes on the punishing Chambers Bay layout was being hailed as a major victory by many after Day sent a scare through the galleries on Friday when he dropped to the ground on his final hole of the second round.

Suffering from vertigo, Day had to be treated on course and helped to his feet, grimly hanging on to complete the hole before collapsing again.

In contention for a first major, there was worry the world number 10 would have to withdraw but Day dug deep and fought to the very end to sign off with a four-over 74 to tie for ninth, five shots behind winner Jordan Spieth.

"I'm just glad that I got it in on the weekend," Day told reporters as he made his way off the course.

Playing in the final pair with big-hitting American Dustin Johnson, Day stepped onto the first tee for the final round appearing unsteady and fatigued, the two draining days of tension and uncertainty having taken a toll.

Day managed to hang on at the top of the leaderboard until his round began to unravel with a bogey at the fourth.

The 27-year-old Queenslander answered immediately with a birdie five but that was followed right away with two bogeys as his slide down the leaderboard picked up pace.

There was more trouble after the turn with a bogey at 10 and a double-bogey at 13, but Day refused to throw in the towel collecting his final birdie at the 16th.

"Not bad considering," said Day. "I started feeling a lot better after the 12th hole.

"I think I hit 13 greens and just didn't capitalise at all on the stuff that I had. It's unfortunate because I felt like I gave myself enough opportunities.

"If you don't hole those, it doesn't go your way."

One of the pre-championship favourites to win the year's second major, Day had been concerned about his occasional problems with vertigo heading into the tournament.

The Australian has a history of dizzy spells and was diagnosed with benign positional vertigo after receiving medical treatment following his collapse on Friday.

Day did not announce his future plans but is expected to return to his home base in Columbus, Ohio, where he will rest and undergo treatment.