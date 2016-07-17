TROON, Scotland, July 17 World number one Jason Day is looking forward to strolling the U.S. Tour's fairways and greens sporting just a simple tee-shirt after being battered by the wind and rain at the British Open.

Day never mounted a sustained challenge for the title and a closing 71 was typical of his week as he ended on 285, one over par.

"I've got the Canadian Open next week and I'm pumped to get back to some 90-degree weather," he told reporters after the final round at Royal Troon. "I don't have to wear three or four layers every day."

Day said his form on and around the greens proved to be his Achilles heel in the third major of the season.

"I need to improve the short game, it let me down this week," he explained.

"I didn't hole the putts I needed to and obviously when I put myself in opportunity situations with regards to driving greens and getting around the greens, I didn't get up and down for birdies.

"The same thing, when I missed greens, I didn't really save myself a lot," said Day.

The 28-year-old, who is now based in Columbus, Ohio, suggested that he, world number three Jordan Spieth and fourth-ranked Rory McIlroy, who have all struggled this week, were handicapped by the draw.

"One thing I've learned over the years is the weather can have a big impact," he said. "Me, Rory and Jordan were kind of on the bad side (of the draw).

"It may be unlucky but you've got to embrace it and try to play good. This is the only major championship where you have to battle the elements.

"If we're playing in America, usually it storms and there's lightning and we get off the course. But we play through pretty much anything here," added Day. (Editing by Toby Davis)