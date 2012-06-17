SAN FRANCISCO, June 16 Ernie Els was a frustrated figure as he stood on the sixth tee in Saturday's third round at the U.S. Open but he gave himself a chance of winning a fourth major crown after a dazzling run over the last 12 holes.

After making three early bogeys on the tricky Lake Course at the Olympic Club, the South African former world number one reignited his title bid with three birdies and an unexpected chip-in for eagle at the par-five 17th.

Els, a twice U.S. Open champion in the mid 1990s, whose last major victory came a decade ago at the British Open, fired a two-under-par 68 to end a glorious afternoon of sunshine at two-over 212, three strokes off the lead.

"I'm in a much better mood now than I was on the sixth tee," he told reporters. "I just played the first six horribly. I hit it all over the ballpark.

"If you're going to play that way, the course can be firm or soft and you're not going to score. But I felt if you hit shots today you had a chance.

"So to come back and play the last 12 holes in five under is quite amazing, and obviously the shot on 17 is what dreams are made of, a shot like that in a U.S. Open. So I'm really pleased."

Els chipped in from about 50 yards to eagle the 502-yard 17th, the fans crammed into the grandstand behind the green immediately erupting in roars of excitement.

"I was pin high, which was fine, and the green angles towards you," the smooth-swinging South African said of his shot.

"I was in the first cut (of rough) the little fringe there, but a beautiful lie. It was one of those one-in-a-thousand shots."

Els, popularly known as the 'Big Easy', is banking on his considerable major experience to give him an advantage in Sunday's final round.

"My mental attitude this week has been quite good," said the 42-year-old, who has triumphed 18 times on the PGA Tour. "I've had a couple of train wrecks out there. Hopefully I got those out of the way."

In Thursday's opening round, Els recorded a double-bogey at the fourth and a triple-bogey at the 16th.

"Experience helps around here," he said. "For some reason I'm patient again this week and that's been kind of my virtue in major championship golf, the ability to be patient and wait it out."

Asked how he assessed his position lying three shots off the lead going into Sunday's final round, he replied: "That's a great chance I feel tomorrow. If you get it into the red numbers, I think you'll win this tournament." (Editing by Julian Linden)