LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 22 Facts and
figures after South African Ernie Els, 42, won the British Open
on Sunday:
* Rises from 40th to 15th in world rankings
* Fourth major championship win in 79th appearance
* Follows victories in 2002 British Open, 1997 U.S. Open and
1994 U.S. Open
* Second British Open win in 22nd appearance in event
* Second consecutive top-10 finish in a major following his
tie for ninth at last month's U.S. Open
* Gap of 10 years between wins is second longest in British
Open after Henry Cotton (1937 and 1948)
* His 13th top-10 finish in British Open
* Aged 42 years and 279 days, he is second successive
42-year-old to win British Open after Darren Clarke who was 42
years and 337 days when he won at Sandwich 12 months ago
* Sixteenth consecutive major won by different player
* Six-shot final-round comeback is biggest by major winner
since Ireland's Padraig Harrington in 2007
* Up to joint second in list of most majors won by South
Africans, joining Bobby Locke on four. Gary Player has won nine.
* His 66th win as a professional
