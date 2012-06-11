SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 American Spencer Levin
and South African Branden Grace have gained last-minute
exemptions for the U.S. Open via the world rankings, the United
States Golf Association (USGA) said on Sunday.
Levin and Grace qualified for the year's second major after
ensuring they will be in the top 60 when the latest rankings are
issued on Monday.
Grace, a three-times winner on the European Tour this year,
will make his U.S. Open debut while Levin will play in the
championship for a third time.
While Grace comfortably qualified after being ranked 54th
last week, Levin squeezed in despite missing the cut at the St.
Jude Classic in Memphis on Friday after points dropped off his
world ranking ledger and he edged up from 61st to 60th to
dislodge Ryo Ishikawa.
Japan's Ishikawa had already booked his place at the June
14-17 U.S. Open by being ranked in the top 60 as of May 21.
The USGA have also added three alternates, Americans Justin
Hicks, Kyle Thompson and Colt Knost, to complete the 156-strong
field at San Francisco's Olympic Club.
