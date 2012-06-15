By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Jim Furyk may possess one
of the most unorthodox swings in the game but he and U.S. Opens
seem to fit like hand and glove.
The straight-hitting Furyk has five top-five finishes in the
year's second major, including his breakthrough win at Olympia
Fields in 2003, and he was once again back in contention for the
title after Friday's second round.
"I'm obviously happy," American Furyk told reporters after
carding a one-under-par 69 in tricky scoring conditions at a
firm and fast-running Olympic Club to hold the early clubhouse
lead. "I feel good about the score.
"I kept the ball in the fairway pretty well. I feel solid
and in control so far. I know it's going to get even more
probably firmer and faster and even more of a stern test for the
weekend."
Furyk won his first major title by three strokes at the 2003
U.S. Open, and has generally flourished in the championship
widely regarded as the toughest of all because of its tricky
set-up with tight fairways, thick rough and slick greens.
"I guess you have to realise at the U.S. Open that par is a
really good score and you're going to make some bogeys," the
42-year-old said of his strategy at the major.
"And when I'm patient when I'm playing well I've had some
success here. Mentally you have to be in a good frame of mind,
and physically you have to be on top of a lot of areas of your
game.
"But keeping the ball in the fairway is of the utmost
importance, and when I'm playing well I do a good job of those
things."
STAYING PATIENT
Furyk, who is renowned for his loopy backswing, had to stay
patient on Friday after starting the second round with a
three-putt bogey on his opening hole, the par-four ninth, and
then missing a 15-footer for birdie at the 10th.
"Then I kind of collected myself and plodded along today,"
he said of a round that eventually yielded three birdies and two
bogeys as he finished with a one-under total of 139.
"It's all about getting the ball in the fairway or in a
playable spot as best you can, get the ball on the green or in a
playable spot as best you can and try to make four.
"Plod, I think, is a good word. You take what the course
gives you and play the best you can from there."
A 16-times champion on the PGA Tour, Furyk has not triumphed
on the U.S. circuit since his stellar 2010 campaign which
featured three tournament wins.
"At 42, I realise that the window's not wide open any more,"
the tour veteran said. "I have a lot more good years behind me
than I probably do ahead of me, but I still feel like I've got
some game.
"I've got some more tournaments to win."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by
Frank Pingue)