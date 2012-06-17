By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 16
SAN FRANCISCO, June 16 Jim Furyk has been a
superb front-runner on the PGA Tour so understandably likes his
chances going into Sunday's final round at the Olympic Club tied
for the U.S. Open lead.
With his rock-steady game, the 42-year-old American has
flourished in the year's second major and proved he was back to
his dogged best as he outscored playing partner Tiger Woods by
five shots on Saturday.
A former U.S. Open champion, Furyk recovered from two early
bogeys to card a level-par 70 on the tough Lake Course at
Olympic, ending a sun-drenched day of tactical manouevring level
with Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell at one-under 209.
"The first six holes were tough," the 16-times PGA Tour
winner told reporters after covering the back nine in one-under
35. "I got off to a little slow start being two over for six.
"But I kept myself in good position. It seemed like a couple
of us were able to come back and play pretty well for the last
12 holes and make a good round out of it."
Though Furyk has not won on the PGA Tour since his stellar
2010 campaign, which featured three tournament victories, he has
triumphed 10 times out of 17 when holding at least a share of
the lead after 54 holes. Not once did he finish worse than
second.
"Obviously I like being up front in the position I'm in," he
said. "The golf course will take its effect on a bunch of
people. I probably won't try to look at the leaderboard too
much.
"I'll get a feel for how things are going score wise, but it
will be more about trying to play the golf course tomorrow
rather than trying to play Graeme or trying to play the guys
trying to hunt us down."
Woods will go into Sunday's final round five strokes off the
lead after battling to a third round 75, a score which Furyk
felt did not accurately reflect how the 14-times major champion
had played.
"From where he hit the ball, he could have got a lot more
out of the round," said Furyk, who is renowned for his loopy
backswing.
"He didn't get a lot of momentum with the putter and make a
lot of putts out there, and that made it difficult to get things
going. I don't think he looked that far off. It's just stuff
happens at U.S. Opens sometimes.
"He's come from farther back before. He's probably already
flipped the page and worried about what he needs to do to play
well tomorrow."
Furyk won his first major title by three strokes at the 2003
U.S. Open and he believes he has matured since then as a player.
"I think I've got a better attitude about the game and I
think I've got a little bit more wisdom and a little more shot
selection I did than back in '03," he said.
"That week was my week and the course set up well for me. I
was playing well. Putts were going in. I felt really good about
that week.
"There are a lot more good years behind me than there are
ahead of me, but I've still got a few more good ones and I still
want to compete for championships and major championships."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by
Julian Linden)