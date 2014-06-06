Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
June 6 Groupings for the first two rounds of next week's U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina (first time listed is for Thursday's opening round, times are all local, add four hours for GMT, players U.S. unless noted, a- denotes amateur):
Thursday (June 12), first hole/Friday (June 13), 10th hole
6:45 a.m./12:30 p.m. - Daniel Berger, Brett Stegmaier, to be determined
6:56 a.m./12:41 p.m. - Marcel Siem (Germany), Brian Stuard, Andrea Pavan (Italy)
7:07 a.m./12:52 p.m. - Matt Every, Roberto Castro, Matt Jones (Australia)
7:18 a.m./1:03 p.m. - Sergio Garcia (Spain), Jason Day (Australia), Brandt Snedeker
7:29 a.m./1:14 p.m. - Henrik Stenson (Sweden), Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (England)
7:40 a.m./1:25 p.m.- Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)
7:51 a.m./1:36 p.m. - Ian Poulter (England), Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain), Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand)
8:02 a.m./1:47 p.m. - Nick Watney, Jonas Blixt (Sweden), Joost Luiten (Netherlands)
8:13 a.m./1:58 p.m. - Billy Horschel, Billy Hurley III, Robert Allenby (Australia)
8:24 a.m./2:09 p.m. - Aaron Baddeley (Australia) a-Oliver Goss (Australia), Aron Price, (Australia)
8:35 a.m./2:20 p.m. - Tom Lewis (England), to be determined, Justin Thomas
8:46 a.m./2:31 p.m. - a-Robby Shelton, Matthew Dobyns, Brady Watt (Australia)
8:57 a.m./2:42 p.m. - Clayton Rask, a-Brian Campbell, Nicholas Mason
Thursday (June 12) 10th hole/Friday (June 13) first hole
6:45 a.m./12:30 p.m. - Henrik Norlander (Sweden), Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark), Rob Oppenheim
6:56 a.m./12:41 p.m. - Chad Collins, Lee Kyoung-hoon (South Korea), Kevin Kisner
7:07 a.m./12:52 p.m. - Erik Compton, Pablo Larrazabal (Spain), Scott Langley
7:18 a.m./1:03 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Ryan Moore, to be determined
7:29 a.m./1:14 p.m. - Boo Weekley, D.A. Points, Stephen Gallacher (Scotland)
7:40 a.m./1:25 p.m. - Zach Johnson, Angel Cabrera (Argentina), David Toms
7:51 a.m./1:36 p.m. - Justin Rose (England), a-Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Phil Mickelson
8:02 a.m./1:47 p.m. - Chris Kirk, Russell Henley, Brendon Todd
8:13 a.m./1:58 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Rickie Fowler
8:24 a.m./2:09 p.m. - Kenny Perry, Jeff Maggert, Kevin Sutherland
8:35 a.m./2:20 p.m. - Liang Wen-chong (China), Maximilian Kieffer (Germany), Shiv Kapur (India)
8:46 a.m./2:31 p.m. - Smylie Kaufman, a-Maverick McNealy, to be determined
8:57 a.m./2:42 p.m. - Anthony Broussard, a-Will Grimmer, Nicholas Lindheim
Thursday (June 12) first hole/Friday (June 13) 10th hole
12:30 p.m./6:45 a.m. - Garth Mulroy (South Africa), Steven Alker (New Zealand), Bobby Gates
12:41 p.m./6:56 a.m. - Niclas Fasth (Sweden), Kiyoshi Miyazato (Japan), Hudson Swafford
12:52 p.m./7:07 a.m. - John Senden (Australia), Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium), Brooks Koepka
1:03 p.m./7:18 a.m. - Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker, Victor Dubuisson (France)
1:14 p.m./7:29 a.m. - Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard, Yang Yong-eun (South Korea)
1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Adam Scott (Australia), Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)
1:36 p.m./7:51 a.m. - Ernie Els (South Africa), Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland), Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)
1:47 p.m./8:02 a.m. - Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Germany)
1:58 p.m./8:13 a.m. - Hunter Mahan, Francesco Molinari (Italy), Jamie Donaldson (Wales)
2:09 p.m./8:39 a.m. - Bo Van Pelt, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain), Noh Seung-yul (South Korea)
2:20 p.m./8:35 a.m. - Danny Willett (England), a-Cory Whitsett, Luke Guthrie
2:31 p.m./8:46 a.m. - Kevin Tway, James Renner, Chris Doak (Scotland)
2:42 p.m./8:57 a.m. - Cody Gribble, Chris Thompson, a-Andrew Dorn
Thursday (June 12) 10th hole/Friday (June 13) first hole
12:30 p.m./6:45 a.m. - Alex Cejka (Germany), Graeme Storm (England), David Oh
12:41 p.m./6:56 a.m. - Oliver Fisher (England), Casey Wittenberg, Andres Echavarria (Colombia)
12:52 p.m./7:07 a.m. - Joe Ogilvie, Mark Wilson, Ken Duke
1:03 p.m./7:18 a.m. - Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Bill Haas
1:14 p.m./7:29 a.m. - Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe), Kevin Stadler, Shane Lowry (Ireland)
1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m. - Luke Donald (England), Harris English, Paul Casey (England)
1:36 p.m./7:51 a.m. - J.B. Holmes, Gary Woodland, Graham DeLaet (Canada)
1:47 p.m./8:02 a.m. - Retief Goosen (South Africa), Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Lucas Glover
1:58 p.m./8:13 a.m. - To be determined, Kim Hyung-sung (South Korea), Toru Taniguchi (Japan)
2:09 p.m./8:39 a.m. - Ryan Palmer, Rod Pampling (Australia), Kevin Streelman
2:20 p.m./8:35 a.m. - Azuma Yano (Japan), Ryan Blaum, David Gossett
2:31 p.m./8:46 a.m. - Simon Griffiths (England), Fran Quinn, Donald Constable
2:42 p.m./8:57 a.m. - a-Hunter Stewart, Jason Millard, Zac Blair (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)
