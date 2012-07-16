LYTHAM, England, July 16 Former world number one Tiger Woods will play alongside Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose in the opening two rounds of this week's British Open.

Woods, Spaniard Garcia and Briton Rose will tee off at 0942 (0842GMT) in Thursday's first round.

Among the other highlights of Monday's draw was the grouping of world number one Luke Donald with American left-hander Phil Mickelson and Australian Geoff Ogilvy at 1443.

World number two Rory McIlroy will partner 2010 British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen and 2011 U.S. PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley at 1421. (Editing by John Mehaffey)