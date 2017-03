ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 13 Jordan Spieth, aiming to become the first golfer to win the year's first three majors since 1953, will partner fellow American Dustin Johnson and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama at the British Open on Thursday.

The trio will tee-off in the opening round at 0933 local time at St Andrews, organisers said on Monday.

Spieth's fellow American Ben Hogan was the last man to capture the first three majors of the season.

Former world number one Tiger Woods, who won the Open at the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, starts his campaign for a 15th major title at 0955 alongside 2010 winner Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Australian Jason Day. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)