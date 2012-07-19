LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 19 Winning the British Open would give Peter Hanson more pleasure than victory at the Masters, the Swede said after a first-round 67 at Lytham on Thursday left him three shots off the pace.

Hanson, who held a one-shot lead after 54 holes in this year's Masters but ended up tied-third, has become one of Europe's most consistent performers in recent years.

"To win the Open would be the biggest one for me. Augusta is very special because you always play the same place so you feel you know the course much better than the US Open and here," Hanson told Reuters.

"But to win the only major we have on European soil would be fantastic."

Since a spate of good finishes leading into the Masters the world number 27 has managed just one top-10 in six events and two missed cuts at the PGA Championship and last month's U.S. Open.

He was understandably buoyed by his first round at the Open.

"I haven't been in the best of form coming in here so it's nice to get off to a good start," he said. "I've been struggling to make some cuts in the last few months so this was definitely a big step forward."

Ryder Cup player Hanson said the ageing process was helping him keep calm on golf's biggest stage.

"It's to do with experience. This is my seventh Open so I feel more comfortable plus I know if my game is on I know I can be up for it come Saturday and Sunday. It's all about patience and stepping up to the majors.

"When you get older and you've played a few you look forward to them so much more," the 34-year-old said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)