By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 11
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 With former world number
one Tiger Woods seemingly back to his best, and defending
champion Rory McIlroy not far off, this week's U.S. Open at the
Olympic Club has whetted the appetite of fans and players alike.
A host of other in-form players can lay claim to being
genuine contenders for the year's second major, though an
unpredictable winner is also likely given Olympic's uncanny
habit of delivering the unexpected in past Opens staged here.
Jack Fleck, ironically using Hogan clubs, upstaged
tournament favourite Ben Hogan in 1955, Billy Casper prospered
from Arnold Palmer's late collapse in 1966 and the plodding
Scott Simpson dashed Tom Watson's hopes by one shot in 1987.
In 1998, the popular Payne Stewart seemed to be on track for
a third major title when leading by four strokes going into the
final round but his bid was derailed as Lee Janzen stormed back
to victory after falling seven behind.
On all four occasions, the third-round leader at Olympic was
denied and there is every chance history could repeat itself
this week as the game's leading players vie for supremacy.
Woods and McIlroy are capable of electrifying the galleries
with their power and precision and both are itching to return to
the major winner's circle in the championship widely accepted as
the most grueling of all.
Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson completed his U.S. Open
preparations by winning his sixth PGA Tour title at the St. Jude
Classic on Sunday, a day after Briton Lee Westwood had clinched
his 22nd European Tour victory at the Scandinavian Masters.
Other likely candidates for success this week include world
number one Luke Donald, fellow Briton Justin Rose and Americans
Phil Mickelson, Hunter Mahan, Matt Kuchar and Masters champion
Bubba Watson.
PRECISE DEMANDS
It has been four long years since Woods won the most recent
of his 14 majors, in a playoff for the 2008 U.S. Open, and he
knows time is perhaps not on his side as he tries to hunt down
the record 18 piled up by golfing great Jack Nicklaus.
While his form has come in fits and starts this year, Woods
issued a timely U.S. Open warning to his rivals with his
remarkable two-shot victory at the Memorial tournament two weeks
ago in Dublin, Ohio.
"I'm excited because of the way I hit the golf ball," a
smiling Woods told reporters after sealing the win with three
birdies in the last four holes, one of them an astonishing
chip-in.
"Every shot was exactly the shape, the trajectory, the
distance control. I had it all, shape off tees, whatever club I
wanted to hit, I could hit. That was fun to have it when I
needed it."
Woods, who tied for 18th at the 1998 U.S. Open, is well
aware of the demands on precise ball-striking made by Olympic's
heavily tree-lined Lake Course and its tilting dogleg fairways.
"You can look at the history of guys who were in contention
or who ended up winning there, all were wonderful drivers of the
golf ball and good, solid iron players," he said.
"That's what it's going to take at Olympic, more so than
most U.S. Open sites."
TRICKY FAIRWAYS
McIlroy arrived at Olympic in a reasonably positive frame of
mind, having ended a run of three missed cuts around the world
with a tie for seventh at the St. Jude Classic on Sunday.
"I felt pretty good," the 23-year-old Northern Irishman said
after squandering a chance of victory with a double-bogey on the
final hole. "I had a great chance to win this week, and it
didn't quite happen.
"But I can take a lot of positives from this week. I feel
like I'm well prepared going into the U.S. Open."
McIlroy, who won his third PGA Tour title at the Honda
Classic in March, romped to a stunning eight-shot victory in
last year's U.S. Open on a rain-softened Congressional layout.
This week, though, the players are likely to face a more
typical U.S. Open challenge with firm, fast-running conditions
at a venue where the fairways are tricky to hit and the greens
are small.
"We're trying to make it the toughest test of the year,"
said United States Golf Association executive director Mike
Davis. "In particular here, it really helps to be able to
manoeuvre your ball both right-to-left and left-to-right."
While the Lake Course offers a back nine where players are
able to pick up strokes, the first six holes constitute possibly
the toughest start to any major championship.
"If you can get through those in one or two over par, I can
promise you you're going to be beating most of the rest of the
field," Davis said.
The 112th U.S. Open starts on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by
Frank Pingue)