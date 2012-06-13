By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 13
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 The stage is set for a
riveting U.S. Open at the revered but challenging Olympic Club
with former world number one Tiger Woods seemingly back to his
best, and defending champion Rory McIlroy not far off.
Woods and McIlroy are capable of electrifying the galleries
with their power and precision and both are itching to return to
the major winner's circle in the championship widely accepted as
the most grueling of all.
It has been four long years since Woods won the most recent
of his 14 majors, in a playoff for the 2008 U.S. Open, and he
knows time is perhaps not on his side as he tries to hunt down
the record 18 piled up by golfing great Jack Nicklaus.
While his form has come in fits and starts this year, Woods
issued a timely U.S. Open warning to his rivals with his
remarkable two-shot victory at the Memorial tournament two weeks
ago in Dublin, Ohio.
"It feels good," Woods, a three-times U.S. Open champion,
told reporters while preparing for Thursday's opening round on
the Lake Course at Olympic. "I've played the golf course now a
couple of times and it's quick out there.
"I'm excited about playing, excited about this golf course.
I've played a lot here in college and it's great to be back,"
added the 36-year-old American, who attended nearby Stanford
University.
Woods, who tied for 18th when the U.S. Open was last held at
Olympic in 1998, is well aware of the demands on precise
ball-striking made by the fast running Lake Course with its
tilting dogleg fairways.
"This probably tests the player more than any other
championship," he said. "We have to shape the ball. We have to
hit the ball high. We have to hit the ball low. Our short game's
got to be dialed in.
"You can look at the history of guys who were in contention
or who ended up winning there, all were wonderful drivers of the
golf ball and good, solid iron players."
World number two McIlroy arrived at Olympic in a reasonably
positive frame of mind, having ended a run of three missed cuts
around the world with a tie for seventh at the St. Jude Classic
on Sunday.
LATE DECISION
"It was a really good idea that I went there," said the
23-year-old Northern Irishman, who made a late decision to add
the event to his playing schedule.
"I definitely feel more comfortable about my game going into
this week if I hadn't have played. So I'm happy that I did.
"The last 12 months have been fantastic. I felt like I
played very well in that time. I am really looking forward to
this week and giving it a good go in trying to defend."
McIlroy, who won his third PGA Tour title at the Honda
Classic in March, romped to a stunning eight-shot victory in
last year's U.S. Open on a rain-softened Congressional layout.
This week, though, the players are likely to face a more
typical U.S. Open challenge with firm, fast-running conditions
at a venue where the fairways are tricky to hit and the greens
are small.
"It's a tough track," said British world number Luke Donald,
who has yet to claim his first major title. "It challenges every
part of your game from the first tee shot to when you walk off
18.
"It's a grind. Even on the easy holes, there's always
trouble lurking. And you've just got to play solid golf."
While the Lake Course offers a back nine where players are
able to pick up strokes, the first six holes constitute possibly
the toughest start to any major championship.
"That's a very tough stretch," said British world number
three Lee Westwood, who has recorded two top-three finishes in
the last four years at the U.S. Open.
"I guess if you get through them in level par you'd be
delighted. You just try and get off to a steady start and not
make too many mistakes.
"Come out of it unscathed and try to pick up a few birdies
on the way in, because it gets so much easier after that," he
added, grinning broadly.
A host of other in-form players can lay claim to being
genuine contenders this week, among them long-hitting American
Dustin Johnson who completed his preparations by winning his
sixth PGA Tour title at the St. Jude Classic on Sunday.
Other likely candidates include British world number seven
Justin Rose and Americans Phil Mickelson, Hunter Mahan, Matt
Kuchar and Masters champion Bubba Watson.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by
Frank Pingue)