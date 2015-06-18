UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington, June 18 Phil Mickelson, who is yearning to complete a career grand slam of the four majors by winning his first U.S. Open, made a fast start to seize the early lead in the opening round on Thursday.

The American left-hander, a runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six times, birdied the third, fifth and eighth holes in firm, fast running conditions on the links-style Chambers Bay layout to reach the turn in three-under 32.

That put Mickelson a stroke in front of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Scotland's Marc Warren.

Johnson had completed six holes, Reed five, Matsuyama seven and Warren five in the year's second major championship, which is being played for the first time in the Pacific Northwest.

Northern Ireland's world number one Rory McIlroy, seeking his fifth major victory, birdied his second hole of the day, the par-four 11th, but slipped back to level par with a bogey at the 14th after running into bunker trouble.

Masters champion Jordan Spieth was among the late starters, scheduled to tee off with 2013 champion Justin Rose of England and Australian Jason Day from the first at 2:17 p.m. PT (2117 GMT) in one of the most eye-catching trios of the day.

Spieth will be seeking his second major crown after clinching his first in sensational fashion at the Masters in April when he completed a wire-to-wire victory by four shots to match Tiger Woods's tournament record low for 72 holes.

Woods, who has been struggling for form and won the most recent of his 14 major titles at the 2008 U.S. Open, was also among the late starters, set to begin at 2:28 p.m. with fellow American Rickie Fowler and South African Louis Oosthuizen.

No other winner would be more popular at Chambers Bay than fan favourite Mickelson after his repeated close calls at his national championship.

His most recent near-miss came in the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion where he finished two shots behind Rose.

"The fact that I've come so close is actually a motivator for me to work harder," Mickelson said earlier this week. "And it's encouraging that I've done well in this tournament.

"It's encouraging that I've had success and that I've played some of my best golf in this event and that I've had a number of opportunities." (Editing by Frank Pingue)