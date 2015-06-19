UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington, June 19 Australian golfer Jason Day sent a scare through the U.S. Open when he collapsed on his final hole of the second round on Friday.

One of the hot favourites for the tournament, Day dropped to the turf and laid on his back, covering his face as his caddie came to his aid.

It first appeared the world's tenth ranked golfer had turned his ankle on the treacherous Chambers Bay links-style layout but television said the Australian had suffered a dizzy spell.

Day was helped to his feet by medics and after a discussion with officials, completed his round, firing an even par 70, before dropping to his knees again as medics came onto the green and helped him off the course. (Reporting by Steve Keating, editing by Gene Cherry)