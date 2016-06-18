OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, June 17 Latest news from the weather-delayed 116th edition of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club on Friday (all times GMT):

0052 MCDOWELL CAPS OFF LONG DAY WITH UNLIKELY BIRDIE

Graeme McDowell, the 2010 champion, caps off a long day by sinking a 60-foot birdie putt in the semi-darkness at the par-four ninth, his final hole, to card 71 for three-over 143. Another bonus for McDowell is that he does not have to return in the morning to complete the weather-delayed second round.

0042 PLAY SUSPENDED FOR DAY AT OAKMONT

Play was suspended in fading light at 8.42 p.m. ET (0042 GMT), moments after Dustin Johnson parred the final hole for a 69 and a share of the lead at four-under with fellow American Andrew Landry, who will not start his second round until Saturday morning.

0042 GARCIA MAKES MONSTER PAR PUTT AT FINAL HOLE

After pulling his drive into a brutal lie, Sergio Garcia takes an almighty swing just to advance the ball a few yards back to the fairway at his final hole. After a mediocre approach shot, he rolls in a 50-foot putt to shoot 70 for two-under 138.

0037 HANSON DISQUALIFIED FOR SIGNING INCORRECT CARD

Swede Peter Hanson, competing in his eighth U.S. Open, is disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard. According to officials, he signed for a four at the par-four 11th, when he actually had a five. Hanson was destined to miss the cut anyway, after an opening 77.

2346 LEVIN SNAPS AFTER MISSING GREEN

The frustration of playing one of the world's toughest courses is evident when Spencer Levin, after four bogeys in his previous six holes, snaps after coming up short with his approach to the seventh hole, his 16th. Levin angrily smashes his club against the turf a couple of times before coming perilously close to hitting his forehead as he seethes with rage. He ends up bogeying the hole to fall to four-over.

2340 SUMMERHAYS GOES LOW AT SUNNY OAKMONT WITH A 65

American Daniel Summerhays shoots the best score of the week with a five-under-par 65 on a sun-splashed afternoon at Oakmont, piling up seven birdies and two bogeys to set the clubhouse lead at one-under 139 in the second round.

1820 JOHNSON GOES BOGEY-FREE TO CARD A 67

Johnson produces the only bogey-free score in the opening round, a three-birdie 67 leaving him just one stroke behind the pacesetting Andrew Landry.

"I like the golf course, I've liked it since the first time I saw it," said Johnson. "It's a good, challenging golf course."

1320 SECOND ROUND START PUSHED BACK

Organisers announce that the first wave of players will start the second round from 2.30 p.m. (1830 GMT) on Friday, half an hour later than initially planned, with the second wave scheduled to tee off at some point on Saturday as they try to get the weather-hit tournament back on track.

1200 OAKMONT GATES OPEN FOR THE PUBLIC

The spectator gates at Oakmont are finally opened, having been closed earlier on Friday due to safety concerns after half an inch of rain saturated an already soggy venue overnight.

1131 LANDRY BIRDIES FINAL HOLE TO SHOOT AN OPENING 66

PGA Tour rookie Landry returns to Oakmont Country Club on Friday morning and sinks a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole, the par-four ninth, to card a four-under 66 for the clubhouse lead.

It is the lowest ever opening round in a U.S. Open played at Oakmont, eclipsing the 67s shot by Ben Hogan in 1953 and Gary Player in 1973.

"The most important part out here is just to hit the fairway," said Landry. "You hit the fairway, you're going to have a good opportunity to make a good iron shot and potentially set yourself up for a great opportunity for birdie." (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Toby Chopra/Steve Keating/Larry Fine/Andrew Both)