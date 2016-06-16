OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, June 16 Latest news from the opening round of the 116th U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday (all times GMT):

1055 PRICE RECORDS FIRST BIRDIE OF TOURNAMENT

Australian Aron Price, competing in his second U.S. Open, carded the first birdie of the week after setting off in the first group of the day under clear skies.

The 34-year-old from Sydney, who has 2003 U.S. amateur champion Nick Flanagan working as his caddie at Oakmont, sank a 15-foot putt on the par-four opening hole to get into red numbers.

1347 HANSEN IN EARLY TIE FOR LEAD AFTER BIRDIE BURST

Denmark's Soren Hansen, who tied for sixth at the 2009 U.S. Open, soared to the top of the early leaderboard with back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth, putting him level with American Kevin Streelman at two-under par.

(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Andrew Both)