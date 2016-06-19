OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, June 19 Latest news from the weather-hit 116th edition of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday (all times GMT):

1900 PLAYERS LAMBASTE USGA OVER JOHNSON RULE SITUATION

Players take to Twitter to rip the United States Golf Association (USGA) as a one-stroke penalty hangs over Dustin Johnson's head while he plays the closing holes.

"Amateur hour from @USGA," Rory McIlroy tweets, saying no penalty is warranted.

Adds Jordan Spieth: "This is a joke."

Tweeted Rickie Fowler: "Laughable."

2238 JOHNSON TOLD HE MIGHT FACE ONE-SHOT PENALTY

High drama, as Dustin Johnson, leading the final round by one shot over Shane Lowry, is told by a rules official at the 12th hole that he might face a one-shot penalty for causing his ball to move on the fifth green while preparing to putt. At the time, Johnson was not assessed a penalty. The USGA will review the incident with Johnson after the round.

2204 DAY EAGLES/BIRDIES TO JOIN HUNT

World number one Jason Day chips in to eagle the par-five 12th and birdies 13 to climb to one-under, four shots behind leader Dustin Johnson. Shane Lowry, who began the day with a four-shot lead, bogeys nine and 10 to fall back to three-under.

2112 SPIETH FINISHES AT NINE-OVER

No successful title defence for Jordan Spieth, who cards 75 to finish at nine-over 289.

2100 LOWRY BOGEYS, LEADS BY JUST ONE

Irishman Shane Lowry began the round with a four-shot edge, but his lead has slipped to just one as he bogeys the fifth after driving into a bunker. One back is Dustin Johnson, who escapes a penalty stroke on fifth green when it is ruled he was not responsible for slight movement of his ball as he stood over par putt. Sergio Garcia stays in the hunt by holing out from a bunker to birdie the eighth and pull within three.

2019 GARCIA JOINS THE BATTLE

Sergio Garcia is making a run in his attempt to shed title of one of best players without a major win. He curls in a birdie putt at the fifth hole to reach two under par as the leaderboard tightens at Oakmont. Irishman Shane Lowry remains on top but a bogey at the second drops him to six-under, while big-hitting Dustin Johnson birdies the second and trails by just two.

1900 KOEPKA CHARGES INTO CONTENTION

Long-hitting American Brooks Koepka has charged into contention with an astonishing run, picking up eight shots in eight holes from the fourth, courtesy of six birdies and an eagle at the par-four 10th, where he holed out from 108 yards. At level par, he is only three strokes out of second place, though seven behind leader Shane Lowry, who has yet to tee off.

1730 BIRDIE-BIRDIE START FOR OOSTHUIZEN

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, who tied for second in last year's U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, moves up the leaderboard with birdies on the first two holes in Sunday's final round. The man blessed with one of the best swings in the game rolls in a 13-footer at the first and a curling eight-footer at the second to get to two-over for the championship, nine shots off the pace.

1620 ELECTRIC START TO FINAL ROUND BY LEISHMAN

Australia's Marc Leishman shows what might be possible later on for the lead pairings with a sizzling start to the final round of the 116th U.S. Open, superb approach shots on the first three holes setting up consecutive birdies as he sinks putts from eight, five and then just three feet. Three-under for the round, he improves to four-over for the tournament.

1300 USGA ANNOUNCE TEE TIMES FOR FINAL ROUND

With the thunderstorm-delayed U.S. Open back on schedule after three days of hectic catch-up and marathon days, the United States Golf Association announce tee times for the final round, which will start at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).

Tournament leader Shane Lowry of Ireland (at seven-under) and PGA Tour rookie Andrew Landry, the world number 624 competing in his first U.S. Open (at three-under), are scheduled to tee off at 3.30 p.m. ET (1930 GMT) in the final round of the year's second major championship.

"Who can't be excited about that?" said Landry, who was the surprise first-round leader at Oakmont. "That's what you always hope for and dream for. Just got to continue to stick to my game plan. Who knows what can happen?"

1224 MARATHON THIRD ROUND FINALLY COMPLETED

The delayed third round is finally completed at Oakmont as the last grouping of Dustin Johnson, Landry and Scott Piercy putt out on the 18th green. After heavy thunderstorms wreaked havoc with the U.S. Open on Thursday, organisers get the tournament back on schedule. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Pritha Sarkar/Larry Fine/Andrew Both)