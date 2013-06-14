ARDMORE, Pennsylvania, June 14 Sunshine replaced rain at the U.S. Open at Merion on Friday, turning the classic course into a nightmare for players and padding the lead for Phil Mickelson before he had even swung a club in the second round.

Mickelson, who completed a three-under par 67 on Thursday, led by two strokes over Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium, who had also been safe in the clubhouse with a one-under 69.

They were the only players under par for the tournament.

American Billy Horschel briefly moved to one under after back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th holes before dropping a shot with a bogey at the par-three 13th.

With fairways and greens firming up, bringing the rough even more into play, and the pins in tricky positions, the second round scores went soaring.

A birdie on his 17th hole lifted Luke Donald to even par for the championship after a 72 that included a string of four bogeys in a row that sent him tumbling down the leaderboard.

Tournament favourite Tiger Woods battled through the challenges and a left arm injury to finish with a 73 in the morning then an admirable 70 in the afternoon to reach the halfway stage at three-over.

"It's hard with the wind and the pin locations. They're really tough," said Woods. "A lot of guys are missing putts and blowing them by the holes."

The American's playing partner, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, shot identical scores while Australia's Masters champion Adam Scott struggled with a second round 75.

The rough, nourished by a week of rain, caused havoc for a bunch of former U.S. Open champions, including Angel Cabrera of Argentina, who shot an 81, and American Jim Furyk (79) and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell (77).

"It's that hard, it's that difficult, it's that long," said McDowell, who had a 36-hole total of 13-over 153.

"I'm disappointed, of course. It's not the way I wanted to play the last couple of days. But this place is very hard."

When the weather-suspended first round resumed early Friday morning, overnight clubhouse leader Mickelson was one shot behind Donald, who was four under par through 13 holes.

The Englishman bogeyed two of his last three holes to finish with a first round 68, one shot behind Mickelson, who had a late tee off.

Scott dropped five shots in his first seven holes for a first round 72 while the defending champion Webb Simpson bogeyed three of his last eight for a 71.

The conditions made low scoring even more difficult as the day went on with bogeys outnumbering birdies 312 to 128.

There were 69 double-bogeys and 13 worse scores with players averaging rounds of five-over-par 75. (Editing by Julian Linden)