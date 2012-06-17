* Furyk and McDowell par the opening hole
* Woods drops a distant 11 shots off the lead
(Updates after leaders complete the opening hole)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 Former champions Graeme
McDowell and Jim Furyk remained in a tie for the U.S. Open lead
after they each parred the tricky opening hole while Tiger Woods
slid out of contention in Sunday's final round at a foggy
Olympic Club.
American Furyk missed the green to the left with his
approach but he two-putted for par to remain level with Northern
Irishman McDowell at one under for the tournament.
However, they still had five more holes to negotiate before
completing what many regard as the toughest start to a major
championship because of the tilting fairways, thick rough and
slick greens at Olympic.
British world number three Lee Westwood and Swede Fredrik
Jacobson were a further three strokes back in a tie for third at
two over.
Englishman Westwood recovered from a bogey at the par-four
first with a birdie at the second, where he struck a superb
approach from the left cut of rough to five feet.
His playing partner Jacobson began par-bogey.
Three-times champion Woods, who was five strokes off the
pace overnight, suffered a nightmare start, going bogey, bogey,
double-bogey over the first three holes.
He found the right rough off the tee at the par-four first,
dumped his approach into a greenside bunker at the second and
took three shots to reach the green at the par-three third.
After parring the fourth, Woods then bogeyed the fifth and
sixth to drop to 10 over par in his bid to end a major title
drought of four years, a distant 11 strokes off the lead.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III, who was among the
early starters, closed with a one-under-par 69 to post a
nine-over total of 289.
"I drove it pretty well and I putted pretty well," Love told
reporters after mixing four birdies wit three bogeys. "I didn't
get into too much trouble, but I think I was cautious off the
tee, and that helped.
"If you make a little mistake you're going to make a bogey,
probably, so it's really tough out there. You just have to be
cautious and persistent and very patient."
(Editing by Julian Linden)