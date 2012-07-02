July 2 Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee, winner of
last month's Wales Open, and Richard Sterne of South Africa have
qualified for the British Open at Royal Lytham.
The duo booked their places at the July 19-22 major
championship after finishing in the top two in a mini European
Tour money list following Sunday's Irish Open.
"I am very happy to be competing in the Open - that's going
to be exciting," Thongchai told the tour's official website
(www.europeantour.com).
"I knew if I made the cut in Ireland I would almost
certainly qualify," he added after finishing tied 18th at Royal
Portrush in County Antrim.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alison Wildey)