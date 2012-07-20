By Tony Jimenez
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20 American
Brandt Snedeker, who missed the cut in his three previous
British Open appearances, peppered the flags with his approach
shots to grab an early two-stroke lead in the second round on
Friday.
The 31-year-old from Nashville was quick out of the blocks
on another calm day at Royal Lytham & St Annes, ramming in a
25-foot putt for a birdie at the par-three first.
While most of his rivals toiled as the wind changed
direction and organisers placed the flags in awkward spots on
faster greens, Snedeker accelerated past overnight leader Adam
Scott of Australia.
The blond American struck laser-guided approach shots at the
sixth, seventh and ninth holes to set up three more birdie
opportunities he gratefully devoured as he raced to the turn in
30 - four under par.
Snedeker, who has never won a major and missed the cut at
the 2008, 2009 and 2011 Opens, was two shots ahead of Scott and
three clear of Britain's Paul Lawrie and American Zach Johnson
who all start their rounds later along with Tiger Woods who
carded an opening 67.
World number one Luke Donald looked as if he was about to
mount a charge when he reeled off three successive birdies.
Donald, aiming to become the first Englishman to win the
championship on home soil since Tony Jacklin in 1969, prompted
trademark cries of 'Luuuke, Luuuke, Luuuke' when he rolled in a
birdie putt from 15 feet at the fourth.
Two more long-range birdie attempts also dived into the cup
at the fifth and sixth. He then picked up another shot at the
eighth but a bogey five at the 10th stymied his progress as he
slipped back to two under for the championship.
Donald was forced to bring in Gareth Lord as a temporary
bagman for the round after giving regular caddie John McLaren a
day off to attend the birth of his first child.
World number two Rory McIlroy was struggling to make an
impact on one over through 14 holes while four-times major
winner Phil Mickelson looked destined to miss the cut after
ballooning to five-over through 12.
Britain's Richard Finch came unstuck in spectacular fashion
at the par-four eighth, carding a 10 on his way to a 79.
"I got into a bit of a pickle going up the eighth hole,"
said the Englishman. "It was a long 10 holes from there on in."
Earlier, a deluge of overnight rain took the Royal & Ancient
by surprise and left some areas of the course with standing
water.
"We've had far more rain overnight than we were expecting
unfortunately," chief executive Peter Dawson told BBC radio.
"There was 11 millimetres or so but the course can take it
as the drainage here is good."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)