* American equals Faldo's record 36-hole total
* Scott in second place and Woods third
* Mickelson misses cut on 11 over par
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20 American
Brandt Snedeker, who missed the cut in his three previous
British Opens, made amends in thrilling fashion by seizing the
lead with a six-under-par 64 in Friday's second round.
While the majority of the field seemed stuck in reverse gear
on a calm day at Royal Lytham & St Annes, the 31-year-old
accelerated clear with a record-equalling 36-hole total of
10-under 130.
Overnight leader Adam Scott birdied the 18th to add a 67 to
his opening 64 and former world number one Tiger Woods (67)
sprinkled his own special brand of stardust by holing out from a
greenside bunker at the last to move into third place on 134.
Young Dane Thorbjorn Olesen (66) was fourth on 135, one
ahead of a cluster of players including 1999 champion Paul
Lawrie (71) and 2010 U.S. Open winner Graeme McDowell (69).
"My mantra all week has been to get the ball on the greens
as fast as possible," Snedeker told reporters.
"Once I'm on there I have a pretty good handle for the speed
of the greens and I'm just going to try and keep doing that over
the weekend."
Several high-profile players missed the cut, among them
former world number two Phil Mickelson, who tumbled to a 78 for
11-over 151 to continue his dismal record in the tournament.
Defending champion Darren Clarke also failed to make the
weekend along with former world number one Martin Kaymer, Sergio
Garcia, Justin Rose and Charl Schwartzel.
World number three Lee Westwood parred the last four holes
to scrape through by the skin of his teeth on 143 and
second-ranked Rory McIlroy struggled to a 75 for 142.
Luke Donald (68), the world number one, notched four birdies
in an outstanding five-hole burst from the fourth as he remained
on the fringes of contention on 138.
Snedeker, who won the Farmers Insurance Open in California
in January, reaped a rich harvest of birdies after ramming in a
confidence-boosting 25-footer at the par-three first.
With most of his rivals toiling as light winds changed
direction and organisers placed the flags in awkward spots on
faster greens, Snedeker charged five strokes in front at one
stage.
The blond American struck laser-guided approach shots at the
sixth, seventh and ninth holes to set up three more birdie
opportunities he gratefully devoured as he raced to the turn in
30.
Snedeker, who has never won a major and missed the cut at
the 2008, 2009 and 2011 Opens, made further inroads at the 11th
and 12th before showing the touch of a master to get down in two
from thick greenside rough at the 15th.
PRACTICE ACE
The American, who had a hole-in-one at the par-four 16th in
practice on Wednesday, signed off with three more regulation
figures to tie triple Open champion Nick Faldo's 36-hole
aggregate of 130 at Muirfield in 1992.
"I've got a cushion now," said Snedeker. "I don't have to
play the best golf over the next 36 holes.
"I have to play good golf but maybe not the best of anybody.
The fans over here are great, very knowledgeable, and they
applaud for great shots and it's good to realise that a
25-footer sometimes is a great shot."
World number 13 Scott has also yet to land his first major
but feels he is ready to achieve the breakthrough.
"This week is kind of a culmination of everything I've done
over the last couple of years," said the Australian who turned
32 on Monday.
"I feel like this is the path I've been going down and it's
happened here that I've put myself in good position after two
days at a major. I think it's just the practice adds up and
eventually pays off."
Woods, dressed in all-grey as he attempted to end a
four-year major drought, played down his exquisite bunker shot
at the last.
"It wasn't as hard as it may have looked," said the
36-year-old American. "Because I was on the upslope I could take
out that steepness coming off the bunker and land the ball on
the flat.
"I just threw it up there and I played about a cup outside
the left lip and it landed on my spot."
Britain's Richard Finch had the misfortune to take 10 at the
par-four eighth on the way to a 79.
