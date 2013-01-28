NEW YORK Jan 28 The U.S. Open will be held at Winged Foot for the sixth time when the second major golf championship of the season is staged at the New York course in 2020.

"We're thrilled to bring the U.S. Open back to this outstanding club," said United States Golf Association vice president Thomas J. O'Toole Jr in a news release on Monday.

"Winged Foot offers a spectacular setting in a dynamic market and has justifiably earned its reputation as one of the premier U.S. Open venues in the nation."

The course, located 25 miles (40 kms) north of New York City in Westchester County, last hosted the U.S. Open in 2006 when Australian Geoff Ogilvy won. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Clare Fallon)