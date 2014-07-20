HOYLAKE, England, July 20 Rory McIlroy's overnight lead was cut from six to four strokes midway through the final round of the 143rd British Open at Royal Liverpool on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Northern Irishman opened with a birdie at the first but experienced some anxious moments when he dropped successive shots at the fifth and sixth.

McIlroy then hit a wild drive into the rough at the seventh before he settled himself down by splashing out brilliantly to 12 inches from a greenside bunker to save par.

The twice major winner prompted loud roars from the galleries when he gently rolled in a 15-foot putt for a birdie at the ninth to go to 16-under-par.

Spain's Sergio Garcia was McIlroy's closest rival, on 12-under through nine, after reeling off three birdies in a flawless outward half of 32.

The leader's playing partner, American Rickie Fowler, occupied a share of third place on 11-under with surging Swede Robert Karlsson.

Tiger Woods, playing among the back markers, ended his campaign with a disappointing three-over 75 for 294, six over. (Editing by Toby Davis)