(Updates with weather delay)

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, June 16 Latest news from the opening round of the 116th U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday (all times GMT):

1404 WEATHER DELAY AS STORMS APPROACH

The first weather delay of the tournament hits, as the horn sounds to stop play ahead of an approaching line of storms, which is expected to blow through quickly.

PGA Tour rookie Andrew Landry leads at three-under after 11 holes, one stroke ahead of four players including Masters runner-up Lee Westwood.

1055 PRICE RECORDS FIRST BIRDIE OF TOURNAMENT

Australian Aron Price, competing in his second U.S. Open, carded the first birdie of the week after setting off in the first group of the day under clear skies.

The 34-year-old from Sydney, who has 2003 U.S. amateur champion Nick Flanagan working as his caddie at Oakmont, sank a 15-foot putt on the par-four opening hole to get into red numbers.

READ MORE

U.S. Open starts at Oakmont, thunderstorms likely later

Nerves of steel needed at brutal Oakmont ID:nL1N19717R] (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Andrew Both)