OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, June 16 Latest news from the opening round of the 116th U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday (all times GMT):

1951 THIRD WEATHER STOPPAGE AT OAKMONT

The on-off-on-off pattern continues at soggy Oakmont as play is suspended for a third time in the opening round of the year's second major championship. Tournament leader Andrew Landry, at three-under, was lining up a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole, the par-four ninth, when the horn sounded.

1923 LANDRY JUST ONE AHEAD AFTER CONSECUTIVE BOGEYS

PGA Tour rookie Landry drops consecutive shots at the par-four seventh, his 16th hole of the day, and at the par-three eighth for his lead to be trimmed to just one stroke at three under.

Twice Masters champion Bubba Watson, after 14 holes, and New Zealand's Danny Lee, after 12, are tied for second at two under.

American amateur Scottie Scheffler, at 19 playing in his first U.S. Open, cards a one-under 69 to hold the clubhouse lead.

1833 PLAY RESUMES AT OAKMONT

Play resumes after a weather delay of almost two-and-a-half hours at Oakmont, with the opening round now set to spill over into Friday. Further thunderstorms have been forecast for later in the day.

1607 SECOND WEATHER INTERRUPTION

Play is again suspended at the second major major championship of the year as thunder rumbles overhead before heavy rain sweeps across the course.

Landry leads at five-under after 13 holes, three strokes ahead of four players including twice Masters champion Bubba Watson.

1523 PLAY RESUMES

After a weather delay of just over an hour and a quarter while a line of storms that brought about half an inch of rain (12.5 mm) passed through, play resumes at Oakmont.

Masters champion Danny Willett takes to social media to question the decision by officials not to allow players to warm up on the range before the resumption.

1455 WESTWOOD, DONALD CHEER ON ENGLAND AT EURO 2016

Englishmen Lee Westwood and Luke Donald take advantage of the delay to watch television coverage in the media dining tent of the England v Wales match at Euro 2016. A good morning for Westwood gets even better as England win 2-1. Earlier he holed out his second shot for eagle at the par-four 14th.

1404 WEATHER DELAY AS STORMS APPROACH

The first weather delay of the tournament hits, as the horn sounds to stop play ahead of an approaching line of storms, which is expected to blow through quickly.

Landry leads at three-under after 11 holes, a stroke clear of four players including Masters runner-up Lee Westwood.

1055 PRICE RECORDS FIRST BIRDIE OF TOURNAMENT

Australian Aron Price, competing in his second U.S. Open, cards the first birdie of the week after setting off in the first group of the day under clear skies.

The 34-year-old from Sydney, who has 2003 U.S. amateur champion Nick Flanagan working as his caddie at Oakmont, sinks a 15-foot putt on the par-four opening hole to get into red numbers. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Andrew Both/Larry Fine)