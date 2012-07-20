* Snedeker takes control at British Open
* American equals Faldo's record 36-hole total
* Mickelson slumps to 78
By Tony Jimenez
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20 Brandt
Snedeker, who missed the cut in his three previous British
Opens, spreadeagled the field with a sizzling six-under-par 64
to surge five shots clear midway through Friday's second round.
While everyone else seemed stuck in reverse gear on a calm
day at Royal Lytham & St Annes, the 31-year-old American
registered a record-equalling 36-hole total of 130.
Snedeker was five strokes ahead of 1999 winner Paul Lawrie
of Britain and overnight leader Adam Scott of Australia who were
both late starters and still on the front nine.
Former world number one Tiger Woods was three under after
three holes but his long-time rival Phil Mickelson slumped to a
78 for 151, missing the cut and continuing his poor Open record.
World number two Rory McIlroy also struggled, managing only
two birdies in a 75 but he is likely to be around at the weekend
after finishing on 142, two over par.
Top-ranked Luke Donald (68) notched four birdies in a
magical five-hole burst from the fourth as he remained on the
fringes of contention on two-under 138.
Snedeker, who won the Farmers Insurance Open in California
in January, reaped a rich harvest of birdies after ramming in a
confidence-boosting 25-footer at the par-three first.
With most of his rivals toiling as light winds changed
direction and organisers placed the flags in awkward spots on
faster greens, Snedeker accelerated clear.
The blond American struck laser-guided approach shots at the
sixth, seventh and ninth holes to set up three more birdie
opportunities he gratefully devoured as he raced to the turn in
30 - four under par.
Snedeker, who has never won a major and missed the cut at
the 2008, 2009 and 2011 Opens, made further inroads at the 11th
and 12th before showing the touch of a master to get down in two
from thick greenside rough at the 15th.
PRACTICE ACE
The American, who had a hole-in-one at the par-four 16th in
practice on Wednesday, signed off with three more regulation
figures to tie triple Open champion Nick Faldo's 36-hole
aggregate of 130 at Muirfield in 1992.
Donald, aiming to become the first Englishman to win the
championship on home soil since Tony Jacklin in 1969, prompted
trademark cries of 'Luuuke, Luuuke, Luuuke' with his birdie
blitz.
The Englishman was forced to bring in Gareth Lord as a
temporary bagman after giving regular caddie John McLaren a day
off to attend the birth of his first child.
"The difference between yesterday's and today's round was I
holed a few more putts," said Donald.
"The only disappointing thing was I gave myself a lot of
opportunities from 100 to 150 yards with the greens being pretty
soft and not much wind."
Mickelson, a four-times major champion, was at a loss to
explain his performance.
"The last two months have been pretty poor play so I'm a
little frustrated," he explained. "The scores are really far
off. I don't know what to say."
Britain's Richard Finch had the misfortune to take 10 at the
par-four eighth on the way to a 79.
"I got into a bit of a pickle going up the eighth," he said
after missing the cut. "It was a long 10 holes from there on
in."
Earlier, a deluge of overnight rain took the Royal & Ancient
organisers by surprise and left some areas of the course with
standing water.
"We've had far more rain overnight than we were expecting
unfortunately," said chief executive Peter Dawson. "There was 11
millimetres or so but the course can take it as the drainage
here is good."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)