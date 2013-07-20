GULLANE, Scotland, July 20 Muirfield's sun-bleached fairways and glass-like greens released their grip slightly on Saturday as the British Open third round began with a sprinkling of sub-par rounds.

Most of the early starters were too far back to seriously threaten the leaders who were out later but South Africa's Richard Sterne and former champion Paul Lawrie took advantage of slightly easier conditions.

Sterne carded a 68 to reach five over, eight shots adrift of leader Miguel Angel Jimenez who will begin at 1520 local time (1420 GMT) alongside Sweden's Henrik Stenson who is one of four players, including Tiger Woods and Lee Westwood, on two-under.

"The first day I found the course almost - it was going to get unplayable if they didn't do anything about it," Sterne, who posted a pair of 75s to survive the cut, told reporters.

"I'm glad they did otherwise I think it would have turned into a real disaster, to be honest.

"If the wind picks up a bit today, it will get a bit tougher, but I do think the scoring will be better."

The first two days of the championship were played in baking temperatures and proved brutal, with players finding almost it impossible to stop the ball on the greens.

Organisers watered the greens and the fairways overnight and together with a stiff breeze from a cooler easterly direction, the sting appeared to have gone out of the course, although the afternoons have proved much harder.

Lawrie also found the course more to his liking as he carded a 70 having returned late the previous evening after learning that his eight-over total had qualified him for the weekend.

DOG WALK

"I went home, obviously I didn't think seven-over had any chance, let alone eight, so we packed up and went home, got to walk the dog and have a bite to eat," said the 44-year-old, who beat Justin Leonard and Jean Van de Velde in a playoff at Carnoustie in 1999.

"I had been watching it on the I-pad and was actually out walking the dog when the texts started to come through. So we packed a bag and got back here at 11.15 last night," the 1999 champion at Carnoustie told reporters.

Phil Mickelson made a move on Saturday, posting an early birdie in his third round and Hunter Mahan birdied his first two to join his American compatriot on level par.

Another of the 29 Americans to make the cut, Brandt Snedeker, was also two under for the day after 13 holes having eagled the downwind par-five ninth - a hole that should offer a birdie bonanza.

Spain's Sergio Garcia, who began nine shots behind his cigar-chomping compatriot Jimenez, was two under for his round after 16 holes.

Defending champion Ernie Els failed to make a charge up the leaderboard, putting together a one-under 70.

While scoring did look easier, Scotland's Richie Ramsay, who like Lawrie was surprised to still be in the tournament, had a warning for the leaders.

"You've just got to be so patient out there," he said after a round of 72. "If you're not, it will chew you up and spit you out."

Woods and Westwood, who are playing together, tee off at 1510 local time.

