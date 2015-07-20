UPDATE 1-Golf-Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
* Will attend Champions Dinner on Tuesday in Augusta (Adds quotes and details)
ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 20 Factbox on American Zach Johnson, 39, who won the British Open on Monday following a four-hole playoff with South African Louis Oosthuizen and Australian Marc Leishman.
* Second major victory, after 2007 U.S. Masters, comes in his 45th appearance in a 'Big Four' event
* Surpasses previous best British Open result of tied sixth in 2013.
* Eighth top-10 finish in majors
* Has won 12 PGA tour titles
* Played in 2006, 2010, 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups
* Third successive American victory in 2015 majors following Jordan Spieth's wins at the U.S. Masters and U.S. Open
* Is 80th different player to record multiple major wins
* Is 13th player to win the U.S. Masters and British Open
* Wins in first St Andrews playoff since American John Daly beat Italian Costantino Rocca in 1995.
* Wins first three-way British Open playoff since Scotland's Paul Lawrie beat American Justin Leonard and Jean Van de Velde of France in 1999. (Compiled by Tony Jimenez, edited by Ed Osmond)
* Will attend Champions Dinner on Tuesday in Augusta (Adds quotes and details)
March 31 Tiger Woods will miss the April 6-9 U.S. Masters due to a troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.