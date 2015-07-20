ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 20 Factbox on American Zach Johnson, 39, who won the British Open on Monday following a four-hole playoff with South African Louis Oosthuizen and Australian Marc Leishman.

* Second major victory, after 2007 U.S. Masters, comes in his 45th appearance in a 'Big Four' event

* Surpasses previous best British Open result of tied sixth in 2013.

* Eighth top-10 finish in majors

* Has won 12 PGA tour titles

* Played in 2006, 2010, 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups

* Third successive American victory in 2015 majors following Jordan Spieth's wins at the U.S. Masters and U.S. Open

* Is 80th different player to record multiple major wins

* Is 13th player to win the U.S. Masters and British Open

* Wins in first St Andrews playoff since American John Daly beat Italian Costantino Rocca in 1995.

* Wins first three-way British Open playoff since Scotland's Paul Lawrie beat American Justin Leonard and Jean Van de Velde of France in 1999. (Compiled by Tony Jimenez, edited by Ed Osmond)