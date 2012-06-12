By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Matt Kuchar is ranked
sixth in the world and has been one of the hottest players in
the game this year, yet in many ways he is flying under the
radar for this week's U.S. Open at the Olympic Club.
While more illustrious rivals such as Tiger Woods, Phil
Mickelson and defending champion Rory McIlroy have captured most
of the attention as they prepare for Thursday's opening round,
Kuchar has been quietly going about his business.
Very few of his peers, however, would be at all surprised if
Kuchar was in the thick of contention for the year's second
major come Sunday and the soft-spoken American was optimistic
about his chances while talking to reporters on Tuesday.
"My temperament and my game are suited very well for a U.S.
Open," Kuchar said before setting off for an afternoon practice
round on Olympic's challenging Lake Course.
"I drive the ball accurately. I'm a guy that also can manage
my game well enough to make a bunch of pars and not get on bogey
trains, so I definitely like my chances. A U.S. Open is a good
fit for me."
Kuchar also brings superb form to Olympic, having recorded
five top-10s in 12 starts on the 2012 PGA Tour, including a
two-shot victory at the elite Players Championship last month.
"My game's in great shape," said the 33-year-old who, as an
amateur, tied for 14th when the U.S. Open was last played at
Olympic in 1998. "It was so exciting to have won the Players
Championship, to have beaten maybe the best field in golf on one
of the toughest golf courses we play all year.
"That helps a lot with confidence coming to a championship
like this, coming to a course that's this difficult and a field
that's this good, knowing I've kind of been there and done it."
ULTIMATE SPOILER
However, Kuchar also knows that U.S. Opens can be the
ultimate spoiler for the most in-form player, given the mental
grind required to tackle the championship widely regarded as the
toughest of all.
"You come to a U.S. Open and you may be feeling good about
your game and you get out there and it's hard maybe to stay
confident because the course is so hard," he said.
"You just don't make the birdies, you don't end up shooting
scores that make you feel like you're playing good. You feel
like you're just surviving."
Kuchar does not need any reminding of how tough a U.S. Open
venue can be, but even he was a little shocked after playing a
practice round at Olympic last week.
"I played for score, and I wasn't able to make a birdie," he
grinned. "I thought I played really good golf, only made two
bogeys, but to walk off the course and I played some really good
golf, I shot two over.
"Doesn't quite feel like when I played really good golf and
shot a 65, where you feel like you know you've played good golf.
Here I feel like I played really good golf and shot two over and
it's a bit humbling."
Kuchar, who tied for third place at the Masters in April, is
delighted to return to a U.S. Open venue where he flourished 14
years ago.
"It's exciting to be back where I've got good memories and
we'll see how that goes," he said. "It's also nice to have
played well in a major championship. I've got some confidence."
