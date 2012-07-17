LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 17 English journeyman Barry Lane is not daunted by having to hit the opening shot at the British Open on Thursday after finding out he had the honour whilst in the birthplace of Motown.

Lane, 52, had been in Michigan for the U.S. Senior Open and was waiting for a flight back from Detroit on Monday, after his original was cancelled, when he called up an internet page to find out he would be the first golfer off the tee at 0519 GMT.

"It will be something that I will remember for the rest of my life," Lane, playing in his 15th Open, told reporters at the Lytham links on Tuesday.

"It is a gentle par three. It won't be that daunting," added Lane, glad to be facing a fairly straightforward opening hole.

Lane has mixed memories of Opens at the Lancashire links having missed the cut in 1988 and 1996 and finished 30h in 2001.

"I was just chuffed to actually qualify but to now be hitting the first shot is fantastic," he said, having secured his place at nearby Old St Annes.

"I'm still an ok player. I am very competitive and that's why I went to qualifiying as The Open is the best tournament in the world." (Editing by Ken Ferris)