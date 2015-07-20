ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 20 Emotions were running high when twice U.S. Masters champion Bernhard Langer strode off the 18th green at St Andrews for probably the last time in a British Open on Monday.

The 57-year-old German, playing in the first match of the final round alongside Ryan Fox of New Zealand, ended his campaign with a level-par 72 and a one-over aggregate of 289.

"This might be my last time playing the Open championship here at St Andrews at the home of golf," Langer told reporters at the historic Old Course.

"It's a little bit emotional. It's been a wonderful tournament over four decades for me and I love the Scottish crowd, I love the links golf courses and all that so it's been a big part of my life."

The Open is likely to be held at St Andrews again for the 150th edition of golf's oldest major in 2021.

To qualify for that championship Langer would have to pull off an unlikely win at the Senior British Open the year before.

"It would be pretty tough to win the Senior Open at the age of 62," said the popular German.

Langer won the Masters in 1985 and 1993. He never won the British Open but twice came close when he finished second in 1981 and 1984.

He is the most successful German to have competed on the European Tour, having won 32 times and featured in the Ryder Cup as a player 10 times.

Langer also led Europe to victory in the biennial team event as captain in 2004. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)