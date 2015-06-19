(Updates with latest scores)

June 18 Final first round leaderboard in the 115th U.S. Open at par-70 Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, on Thursday (U.S. unless stated, a- denotes amateur):

Par Holes D. Johnson -5 18 H. Stenson (Sweden) -5 18 P. Reed -4 18 M. Kuchar -3 18 B. Martin -3 18 a-B. Campbell -3 18 C. Gribble -2 18 F. Molinari (Italy) -2 18 M. Warren (Scotland) -2 18 J. Dufner -2 18 J. Luiten (Netherlands) -2 18 J. Spieth -2 18 J. Day (Australia) -2 18 (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)