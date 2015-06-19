Golf-Three tied for lead in weather delayed Puerto Rico Open
March 24 Bryson DeChambeau, D.A. Points and Bill Lunde were locked in a three-way tie for the lead when darkness suspended second-round play on Friday at the Puerto Rico Open.
(Updates scoring)
June 19 Latest second-round leaderboard in the 115th U.S. Open at par-70 Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, on Friday (U.S. unless stated, a- denotes amateur):
Par Holes P. Reed -6 5 J. Spieth -5 18 D. Johnson -5 6 B. Grace (South Africa) -4 18 D. Summerhays -3 18 J. Luiten (Netherlands) -3 18 T. Finau -3 18 B. Martin -3 18 H. Stenson (Sweden) -3 6 J. Lovemark -2 18 J.B. Holmes -2 18 J. Day (Australia) -2 18 S. Lowry (Ireland) -1 18 K. Kisner -1 18 a-B. Campbell -1 18 C. Smith (Australia) -1 11 B. Snedeker -1 6 (Editing by Larry Fine/Andrew Both)
March 24 Bryson DeChambeau, D.A. Points and Bill Lunde were locked in a three-way tie for the lead when darkness suspended second-round play on Friday at the Puerto Rico Open.
* Howell comes through long playoff to meet Rahm (Updates at end of play)