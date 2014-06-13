June 13 Largest 36-hole leads at the U.S. Open, following the six-stroke advantage posted by Germany's Martin Kaymer after the second round on Pinehurst's No. 2 Course in Pinehurst, North Carolina on Friday (U.S. unless stated):
Six strokes - Martin Kaymer (Germany), 2014, Pinehurst No. 2; Tiger Woods, 2000, Pebble Beach; Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), 2011, Congressional
Five strokes - Willie Anderson, 1903, Baltusrol
Four strokes - Tom McNamara, 1909, Englewood; James Barnes, 1921, Columbia