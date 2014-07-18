(Corrects Macpherson's age)

By Martyn Herman

HOYLAKE, England, July 18 Australia's Bryden Macpherson signed off from the British Open with a round of 80 on Friday but was really quite pleased with himself after a 10-stroke overnight improvement.

The 23-year-old was rock bottom after spraying balls here there and everywhere during a horrible first round 90 at the Royal Liverpool course the previous day - the worst round seen at the Open since 1999.

Despite starting his second round with four straight bogeys he was heading home in relatively high spirits.

"Well, today was better," the University of Georgia student told reporters after completing his round in windy conditions that were making scoring difficult for the world's best.

"I actually hit the ball in play today.

"Today was the not the best of my ability, but it was certainly a lot closer."

Macpherson plays most of his golf on the PGA China Tour and was appearing at his first major as a professional having sealed his place with a fourth place at last year's Australian Open.

Three years ago at Sandwich, as an amateur, he found things considerably easier and was unlucky to miss the cut after solid rounds of 71 and 73.

While this time the experience was a bitter one, he said he would not be dwelling on it too long.

"I think it's character building, that's all it is," he said. "If you see it as anything more or anything less, then you're looking at it the wrong way." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Goodson)