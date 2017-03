GULLANE, Scotland, July 20 Japan's Hideki Matsuyama was handed a one-stroke time penalty for slow play during the third round of the British Open at Muirfield on Saturday.

Open organisers the Royal & Ancient said in a news conference that the world number 44 took too long over his second shot at the par-five 17th hole. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)