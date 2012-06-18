By Julian Linden
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 Graeme McDowell arrived
at the U.S. Open a week ago out of form and wracked by
self-doubt. On Sunday, he left the Olympic Club disappointed and
frustrated after coming agonisingly close to winning a second
major.
Despite playing poorly for most of Sunday's final round, the
Northern Irishman suddenly found himself with a chance of
forcing his way into a playoff if he could birdie the last two
holes.
"This is sort of a new experience for me, finishing second
at a major championship, but I would rather have tried and
failed than have never tried at all," he told reporters.
"Today has reinforced to me that I can compete and win more
major championships.
"It's been a frustrating five or six weeks for me, but I
knew in my heart that my game was better than my results were
showing and it was just great to come in this week, prepare and
put it up there at a major championship."
McDowell successfully birdied the par-five 17th and was
confident of making another at the par-four 18th, which he had
already birdied in two of his previous three rounds, when he
found the centre of the green with his approach shot.
But he was still left with a difficult putt, from 25 feet,
downhill on a slippery surface. The crowd let out a mighty roar
as the ball headed towards the hole then a groan as it curled
away at the last second.
It was close, but not close enough and McDowell had to
settle for a tie for second with Michael Thompson on two over
for the tournament, just one stroke behind the newly crowned
champion Webb Simpson.
"There's a mixture of emotions inside me right now.
Obviously disappointment, deflation, pride, but mostly just
frustration," McDowell said.
"It was a nice opportunity, one that I would obviously
desperately love to have holed, but Webb's a great champion."
McDowell's frustration was tempered by the fact that, apart
from his breakthrough win at the 2010 U.S. Open at nearby Pebble
Beach, he had produced his best finish at any major following a
lean run.
He had missed the cut at his last two PGA Tour events and
was becoming frustrated by his results. By his own admission, he
did not play his best during the championship.
"I really didn't have much of an 'A' game this week and I'm
not sure you can have your 'A' game on this golf course because
it beats you up," he said.
"The fairways are very elusive, the greens are rock hard,
and it's a tough test of golf, the toughest and I don't think
anyone had their 'A' game this week it's impossible to do.
"So to compete as well as I did with my 'B' plus game, I'm
very proud of myself."
