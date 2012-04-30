April 30 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy says
that one of the biggest challenges when he defends his U.S. Open
title in June at San Francisco's Olympic Club will be to balance
his lofty expectations with a level-headed approach.
While McIlroy's astonishing eight-shot victory at
Congressional last year marked him out as the heir apparent to
Tiger Woods, he readily concedes his mindset could have been
more realistic going into the Masters earlier this month.
The opening major of the year was widely billed as a
two-horse race between Woods and McIlroy, two of the most
exciting players in the game, but the pre-tournament favourites
ended a disappointing week in a tie for 40th place.
"Going into majors as a major champion, it definitely
heightens your expectation levels a little bit," world number
two McIlroy said on a U.S. Open teleconference call on Monday.
"That was something that I didn't control so well at the
Masters a few weeks ago. Going back to defend my title in San
Francisco will be a great experience for me and something I am
really looking forward to.
"You try and approach it like you would any other event,
just prepare as best you can and go out there and try to play
the golf you know you are capable of."
McIlroy, who at 22 became the U.S. Open's youngest winner
since 1923 with his record-breaking victory at Congressional,
relished being bracketed with 14-times major champion Woods.
TIGER COMPARISONS
"If I am being compared to him, I am doing something right,"
the mop-haired Northern Irishman said. "I know there was a lot
of hype pre-Masters about it being a two-horse race or whatever
and it was a two-horse race for 40th.
"It wasn't our best week and hopefully, going into the next
major, we both play a little bit better. It would be great if we
could both get in contention on the Sunday."
McIlroy posted a tournament record total of 16-under-par 268
at rain-softened Congressional last year but he predicted a much
stiffer, and more typical U.S. Open, challenge at Olympic Club
from June 14-17.
"The thing that made the scoring low last year was the fact
they got so much rain before (the tournament)," said the
22-year-old from Holywood in County Down, Northern Ireland.
"Something around even par isn't going to be too far away.
Last year was a little bit of an exception but I think this year
if you shoot four 70s, you will have a great chance."
McIlroy described his 2011 U.S. Open victory as "a
life-changing experience", one that elevated his status among
his peers and made him hungry to add further major titles to his
already glowing resume.
"You always dream and hope one day that you will be able to
do it and to make that dream become a reality is something that
was something very special," he said.
"It puts you among an elite group of players that can call
themselves major champions. It probably makes people view you a
little differently and maybe you gain a little bit of respect
from guys that have won majors. You've joined the club.
"If anything, it just gives me more confidence in myself
knowing I could win on the biggest stage in golf. Knowing that I
have done it before, it gives me confidence to think that I will
be able to do it again."
