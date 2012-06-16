* McIlroy misses the U.S. Open cut by two shots
* Battles to a 73 in the second round
(Updates after McIlroy confirmed as missing the cut)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Twelve months after
stunning the golfing world with a regal eight-shot victory at
the U.S. Open, a frustrated Rory McIlroy missed the cut on his
title defence at the brutally difficult Olympic Club.
The Northern Irish world number two struggled to a
three-over-par 73 in Friday's second round to finish at 10-over
150, two strokes off the cutline.
"Obviously I'm disappointed. It wasn't the way I wanted to
play," McIlroy told reporters after racking up five bogeys and
just two birdies in fast-running conditions on a sun-drenched
afternoon.
"I left myself with a lot of work to do after yesterday's
round, and to be honest overall I don't feel like I played that
badly for the last two days."
McIlroy, who last year at the age of 22 became the U.S.
Open's youngest winner since 1923, had opened with a 77 after
hitting only seven of Olympic's 14 twisting fairways.
"It's just such a demanding golf course and punishes the
slightest shot that's offline or that's maybe not the right
distance or whatever," the mop-haired McIlroy said.
"You really have to be so precise out there and if you're
not, you're going to get punished. We're just not used to
playing this sort of golf course week-in, week-out.
"We're not used to having to land balls before the edge of
the greens to let them run on. It's just something that you have
to adjust to in this tournament. I wasn't able to do that very
well this week."
MISSED CUTS
McIlroy became the first defending champion to miss a U.S.
Open cut since Argentina's Angel Cabrera at Torrey Pines in
2008. It was also the fourth time he had failed to advance to
the weekend in his last five events worldwide.
"You just got to keep working hard," said McIlroy, who won
his third PGA Tour title at the Honda Classic in March. "It
doesn't come easy to you all the time yeah.
"It hasn't been the greatest run over the last six weeks or
whatever it is, but I still see enough good stuff in the rounds
that it does give me hope that it's not very far away."
McIlroy, who had teed off for the second round from the
par-four ninth, suffered a frustrating finish.
He drove the green at the 288-yard seventh but had to settle
for a birdie after his eagle putt from 25 feet ran past the cup.
At the par-three eighth, his tee shot settled just 15 feet
short of the flagstick, leaving him with a tricky birdie putt
that would have saw him make the cut. But he missed then
three-putted for a bogey.
"Once I missed that, I knew that I probably wouldn't make it
through the weekend," McIlroy said.
"But I felt like I had some good shots out there and I don't
think the score that's on the board really reflects how I
played."
(Editing by Julian Linden)