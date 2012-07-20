By Ed Osmond
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20 Rory McIlroy
hung in through a difficult second round on Friday to give
himself an outside chance of launching a weekend surge to his
first British Open title.
The world number two, who had opened with a 67,
double-bogeyed the ninth hole as he struggled to a five-over-par
75 in conditions that appeared not to be too difficult.
His two-over total of 142 should just be enough for McIlroy
to make the cut.
"It wasn't the best day out there," the Northern Irishman
told reporters. "I was doing pretty well just to hang in there
around par on the front nine.
"Making a double on the ninth there was sort of the turning
point in the round and I couldn't really recover from that."
McIlroy, who did manage two early birdies, said he was
unable to commit fully to his shots.
"I was in two minds a few times about what shots to hit off
tees," the 23-year-old said. "That's just something I'll need to
improve on tomorrow, just really commit to it and try to get the
ball in the fairway."
American Brandt Snedeker tore up the course on Friday to
reach 10 under par but McIlroy believes he can still win the
tournament.
"Obviously Snedeker is a little bit ahead at the minute but
I feel like if I can maybe get it back to where I was at the
start of the day today I think I'd still have a great chance,"
said the 2011 U.S. Open champion.
"It's just tough when you're really trying to get something
going and it's just not quite happening. You're sort of just
trying to force it a little bit."
McIlroy did avoid inflicting any more damage on the crowds
after an errant drive in the first round left a spectator with a
heavily bandaged head.
He paid for the young fan and his friend to stay the night
in a hotel rather than the tent they had planned to sleep in.
"I thought it was the least I could do," McIlroy said.
"I didn't want him sleeping the night in a tent when he's
got a massive gash on the side of his head. I gave them a bit of
cash to go for a bit of food last night.
"If someone gave me a big hole in my head, I wouldn't be too
happy."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)