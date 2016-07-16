TROON, Scotland, July 16 Rory McIlroy let out some frustration on the 16th hole at Royal Troon, where he is enduring an indifferent British Open, and his three-wood caught the brunt of it.

After a sloppy approach shot on the 554-yard par-five, he swung the club over his head and then hurled it forward. Rain had softened the fairways, but not that much. When the club hit the ground, the head flew one way and the shaft another.

Which wasn't entirely his fault, McIlroy said.

"The clubhead came loose on it earlier in the week. I had to get the head re-glued," he told reporters after his round. "So it was probably partly to do with that and partly the throw as well.

"I'll get it reshafted tonight ... all will be well in the morning."

Not much has been going well this week for McIlroy, who has posted progressively worse scores: A 69 on Thursday, 71 on Friday and 73 on Saturday, leaving him at even par, equal 18th one round left.

"I've been saying all week that you need to get off to a good start on this golf course, and you need to be under par early, and I wasn't able to do that," the four-times major winner said on Saturday.

"Actually felt like I played okay on the back nine. Held it together quite well. I obviously had the bogey on 15, and actually had a decent chance on 16 to make birdie.

"But, yeah, it was one of those days that was a tough day. I just wish I had gotten off to a better start."

McIlroy, 12 strokes behind leader Henrik Stenson and 11 adrift of second-placed Phil Mickelson, acknowledged he has no realistic chance of winning.

"Henrik and Phil are sort of playing their own tournament right now," the Northern Irishman said. "So go out and try to shoot a good score and try to finish as high as I possibly can." (Editing by Andrew Both)