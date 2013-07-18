GULLANE, Scotland, July 18 Mark O'Meara admits he is no "spring chicken" but the 56-year-old believes he can win the British Open for a second time after a sizzling opening round of 67 at Muirfield on Thursday.

The American, who won the title at the 14th attempt at Birkdale in 1998, rocketed up the leaderboard as many of the bigger hitters found the baked Scottish links too hot to handle.

O'Meara used all his guile to card five birdies and a magnificent eagle, and he was not joking when asked whether he could go one better than Tom Watson, who came within a putt of winning the title three years ago, aged 59.

"Do I think I can? When I play like I did today, yeah, I think I can," O'Meara, who plays virtually all his golf on the Champions Tour these days, told reporters.

"I didn't feel like I was 56 out there. I felt like I was 32. I'm not saying one round makes a tournament, because it doesn't. But there are times when I feel like I'm a better player than I was maybe 15 years ago.

"I'm no spring chicken, but the quality of the shots that I hit out there today - I would say that's as good as I played when I was in my prime."

But does he really think he can win it?

"I hope my wife thinks I've got a chance of winning, because I'm building a new house," he joked.

O'Meara's replica Claret Jug, as well as his Masters trophy from the same year, are his most prized possessions, and he admitted he hides the Open trophy when he leaves for long trips.

"When I picked it up the other day to put it somewhere special in my house, I realised that, no matter what happenes for the rest of my life, my name is on the trophy at least once," he said.

"Whether it will happen again, that would be a dream come true."

With fellow American Tom Lehman - two years his junior - carding a 68, it proved a good day for the fiftysomethings.

"One for the old farts," O'Meara said.

As the sun beat down and Muirfield's undulating greens became quicksilver-fast, there was some sniping from some of the favourites for the tournament, particularly about pin placings.

O'Meara said they should stop complaining.

"I'm not a big fan of guys who whine a lot. I just don't see any reason for it," he said. "Especially today's generation, they're so talented.

"The greens got pretty quick for an Open championship but I didn't see it being unfair. Links golf is not just about bombs away, hit the ball long and play it up in the air.

"It's about creativity, shot process, thinking about where you need to land the ball."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Stephen Wood)